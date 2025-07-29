Trading Update: Netcapital Inc (NCPL) Stock Endures 22.01% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Netcapital Inc (NCPL) has seen a 17.28% increase in the past week, with a -25.37% drop in the past month, and a 80.10% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.01% for NCPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.14% for NCPL’s stock, with a 48.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NCPL is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NCPL is 4.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.56% of that float. The average trading volume for NCPL on July 29, 2025 was 512.28K shares.

NCPL stock’s latest price update

The stock of Netcapital Inc (NASDAQ: NCPL) has increased by 10.66% when compared to last closing price of $3.19.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-17 that $3 million upfront with up to an additional $2.9 million of potential aggregate gross proceeds upon the exercise in full of short-term warrants

NCPL Trading at -7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NCPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares sank -37.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NCPL rose by +17.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, Netcapital Inc saw -45.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NCPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.78% for the present operating margin

-0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for Netcapital Inc stands at -12.75%. The total capital return value is set at -0.22%. Equity return is now at value -27.53%, with -24.66% for asset returns.

Based on Netcapital Inc (NCPL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.45. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -195.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-7.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 338.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netcapital Inc (NCPL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.