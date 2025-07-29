Trading Update: Marqeta Inc (MQ) Stock Endures 2.33% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Marqeta Inc (MQ) has gone down by -2.82% for the week, with a -3.32% drop in the past month and a 43.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.33% for MQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.83% for MQ stock, with a simple moving average of 26.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ: MQ) Right Now?

Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ: MQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 56.68x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MQ is 386.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of MQ was 7.22M shares.

MQ stock’s latest price update

Marqeta Inc (NASDAQ: MQ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.47% in relation to its previous close of $5.77. However, the company has experienced a -2.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-15 that Marqeta, Visa, Mastercard and Capital One are riding the mobile payments surge with bold tech moves and growing adoption.

Analysts’ Opinion of MQ

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MQ reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for MQ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 19th, 2025.

MQ Trading at 1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -2.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MQ fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.85. In addition, Marqeta Inc saw 7.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.27% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Marqeta Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at -0.14%. Equity return is now at value 5.01%, with 3.79% for asset returns.

Based on Marqeta Inc (MQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-7.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at -20.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Marqeta Inc (MQ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.