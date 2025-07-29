Trading Update: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Endures 1.55% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has gone up by 1.13% for the week, with a 9.35% rise in the past month and a 7.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.55% for JNJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.53% for JNJ stock, with a simple moving average of 6.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Right Now?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.78x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for JNJ is 2.41B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of JNJ was 8.20M shares.

JNJ stock’s latest price update

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.24% in relation to its previous close of $168.3. However, the company has experienced a 1.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-28 that The Dow Jones Industrial Average tracks 30 of the country’s top companies. These mature companies tend to be very profitable, enabling them to pay sustainable dividends.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNJ

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JNJ reach a price target of $153. The rating they have provided for JNJ stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to JNJ, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

JNJ Trading at 6.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +9.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNJ rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.55. In addition, Johnson & Johnson saw 6.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNJ starting from REED JOHN C, who sold 19,137 shares at the price of $163.55 back on Jul 17 ’25. After this action, REED JOHN C now owns 10,658 shares of Johnson & Johnson, valued at $3,129,830 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson & Johnson stands at 0.25%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 30.21%, with 12.10% for asset returns.

Based on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 38.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $24.78 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.