Trading Update: Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Stock Endures 1.47% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, DB stock has gone up by 7.39%, with a monthly gain of 8.71% and a quarterly surge of 26.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.47% for Deutsche Bank AG The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.48% for DB’s stock, with a 45.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) is 9.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DB is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for DB is 1.79B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. On July 29, 2025, DB’s average trading volume was 2.92M shares.

DB stock’s latest price update

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB)’s stock price has plunge by -2.75%relation to previous closing price of $33.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.39% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that DB posts Q2 profit against a year-ago loss, as rising revenues and falling expenses lift results across segments.

DB Trading at 12.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DB rose by +7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.29. In addition, Deutsche Bank AG saw 111.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.56% for the present operating margin

1.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Deutsche Bank AG stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value 9.19%, with 0.43% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.66 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Deutsche Bank AG (DB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.