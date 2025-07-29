Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TRML)’s stock price has soared by 14.37% in relation to previous closing price of $19.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 24.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-20 that Pacibekitug showed statistically significant hs-CRP reduction in CKD patients in the phase 2 TRANQUILITY study, establishing proof-of-concept for IL-6 inhibition. Positive data supports advancing pacibekitug to a phase 3 cardiovascular outcomes trial for ASCVD, pending an FDA meeting in late 2025. The 7 major Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease markets are expected to reach $30.6 billion by 2035.

Is It Worth Investing in Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TRML) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TRML is at 2.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TRML is 16.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.42% of that float. The average trading volume for TRML on July 29, 2025 was 262.79K shares.

TRML’s Market Performance

The stock of Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) has seen a 24.03% increase in the past week, with a 35.31% rise in the past month, and a 33.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.82% for TRML. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.76% for TRML’s stock, with a 19.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRML stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for TRML by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TRML in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $70 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRML reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for TRML stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 06th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to TRML, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

TRML Trading at 28.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares surge +36.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRML rose by +24.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.98. In addition, Tourmaline Bio Inc saw 37.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRML starting from Kulkarni Sandeep Chidambar, who purchased 1,779 shares at the price of $14.85 back on Aug 21 ’24. After this action, Kulkarni Sandeep Chidambar now owns 7,000 shares of Tourmaline Bio Inc, valued at $26,418 using the latest closing price.

Kulkarni Sandeep Chidambar, the CEO of Tourmaline Bio Inc, purchased 5,221 shares at $13.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16 ’24, which means that Kulkarni Sandeep Chidambar is holding 5,221 shares at $71,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2461.15% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tourmaline Bio Inc stands at -2071.72%. The total capital return value is set at -0.35%. Equity return is now at value -26.14%, with -25.63% for asset returns.

Based on Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -428.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-89.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13642.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.