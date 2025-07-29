Top KingWin Ltd (WAI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ: WAI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.75% compared to its previous closing price of $0.48. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-23 that The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ: WAI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WAI is 2.21.

The public float for WAI is 11.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAI on July 29, 2025 was 2.09M shares.

WAI’s Market Performance

WAI stock saw a decrease of -4.78% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -85.72% and a quarterly a decrease of -88.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.06% for Top KingWin Ltd (WAI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -61.30% for WAI’s stock, with a -93.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WAI Trading at -73.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.83%, as shares sank -87.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAI fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1073. In addition, Top KingWin Ltd saw -95.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.68% for the present operating margin

2.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Top KingWin Ltd stands at -16.66%. The total capital return value is set at -0.2%.

Based on Top KingWin Ltd (WAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -15.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-4.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Top KingWin Ltd (WAI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.