Tillys Inc (TLYS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TLYS is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TLYS is 22.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TLYS on July 29, 2025 was 655.21K shares.

TLYS stock’s latest price update

Tillys Inc (NYSE: TLYS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.06% compared to its previous closing price of $1.79. However, the company has seen a gain of 40.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tilly’s announces effective August 18, 2025, Nate Smith has been appointed to the position of President, CEO and Director of the Company.

TLYS’s Market Performance

Tillys Inc (TLYS) has seen a 40.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 55.12% gain in the past month and a 23.90% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.16% for TLYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.93% for TLYS’s stock, with a -31.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLYS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TLYS by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for TLYS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $8.75 based on the research report published on January 24, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLYS reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for TLYS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 04th, 2023.

TLYS Trading at 50.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.99%, as shares surge +57.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +187.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLYS rose by +40.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5520. In addition, Tillys Inc saw -62.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLYS starting from Shay Capital LLC, who purchased 100,000 shares at the price of $1.30 back on Jun 26 ’25. After this action, Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,067,422 shares of Tillys Inc, valued at $129,840 using the latest closing price.

Shay Capital LLC, the 10% Owner of Tillys Inc, purchased 72,643 shares at $1.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27 ’25, which means that Shay Capital LLC is holding 3,140,065 shares at $101,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tillys Inc stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.24%. Equity return is now at value -47.54%, with -13.10% for asset returns.

Based on Tillys Inc (TLYS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-37.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 114.21for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tillys Inc (TLYS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.