Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) is above average at 28.07x. The 36-month beta value for TMO is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 8 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TMO is 376.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. The average trading volume of TMO on July 29, 2025 was 2.91M shares.

TMO stock’s latest price update

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.39% in relation to its previous close of $478.32. However, the company has experienced a 19.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, showcases its innovations in improving clinical and diagnostic laboratory efficiency and workflow optimization during the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine Conference (ADLM), July 27-31, 2025, in Chicago, Ill. The company debuts two new solutions, LabLink360™* and Thermo Scientific™ MAS™ Max quality controls, designed to support quality control assurance and streamline workflows in clini.

TMO’s Market Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) has seen a 19.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.67% gain in the past month and a 14.31% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.28% for TMO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.11% for TMO’s stock, with a -1.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMO stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for TMO by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for TMO in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $510 based on the research report published on July 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMO reach a price target of $590. The rating they have provided for TMO stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2025.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to TMO, setting the target price at $630 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

TMO Trading at 16.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +18.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMO rose by +19.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $432.57. In addition, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc saw -15.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMO starting from Pettiti Gianluca, who sold 400 shares at the price of $479.98 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, Pettiti Gianluca now owns 22,367 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, valued at $191,992 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 13.46%, with 6.60% for asset returns.

Based on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -217.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $11.8 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In summary, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.