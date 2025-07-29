The Volatility of Cushman & Wakefield plc’s (CWK) Stock: A 8.33% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has gone up by 8.33% for the week, with a 12.71% rise in the past month and a 39.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.97% for CWK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.17% for CWK’s stock, with a 5.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) is 18.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CWK is 1.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for CWK is 228.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.65% of that float. On July 29, 2025, CWK’s average trading volume was 1.92M shares.

CWK stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) has increased by 6.31% when compared to last closing price of $11.8. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.33% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWK stocks, with Citizens JMP repeating the rating for CWK by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform”. The predicted price for CWK in the upcoming period, according to Citizens JMP is $15 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWK reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for CWK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 02nd, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CWK, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 10th of the previous year.

CWK Trading at 15.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +12.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWK rose by +7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.59. In addition, Cushman & Wakefield plc saw -4.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cushman & Wakefield plc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 9.53%, with 2.17% for asset returns.

Based on Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $501.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.