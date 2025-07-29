The Volatility of Beyond Meat Inc’s (BYND) Stock: A -17.32% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) has gone down by -17.32% for the week, with a -0.59% drop in the past month and a 33.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.13% for BYND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.26% for BYND’s stock, with a -12.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BYND is 2.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 3 as “sell”.

The public float for BYND is 72.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 37.94% of that float. On July 29, 2025, BYND’s average trading volume was 2.40M shares.

BYND stock’s latest price update

The stock of Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) has decreased by -6.87% when compared to last closing price of $3.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.32% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) (“Beyond Meat” or “the Company”), a leader in plant-based meat, announced today it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2025 on Wednesday, August 6, 2025 after market close.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Consumer Edge Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYND reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for BYND stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 13th, 2023.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Underperform” to BYND, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

BYND Trading at 1.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.51%, as shares sank -0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND fell by -17.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.62. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc saw -44.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYND starting from GRAYSON CHELSEA A, who sold 492 shares at the price of $3.85 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, GRAYSON CHELSEA A now owns 42,685 shares of Beyond Meat Inc, valued at $1,894 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.5% for the present operating margin

0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Meat Inc stands at -0.5%. The total capital return value is set at -0.28%.

Based on Beyond Meat Inc (BYND), the company’s capital structure generated 1.89 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -38.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-133.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at -8.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.