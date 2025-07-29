The Volatility of Applied Materials Inc’s (AMAT) Stock: A -1.21% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, AMAT stock has gone down by -1.21%, with a monthly gain of 3.68% and a quarterly surge of 25.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Applied Materials Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.64% for AMAT’s stock, with a 11.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is 1.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 13 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for AMAT is 800.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMAT on July 29, 2025 was 6.94M shares.

AMAT stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) has surged by 2.47% when compared to previous closing price of $185.69, but the company has seen a -1.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that In the latest trading session, Applied Materials (AMAT) closed at $190.29, marking a +2.48% move from the previous day.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AMAT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AMAT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $225 based on the research report published on July 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Rothschild & Co Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMAT reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for AMAT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 07th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to AMAT, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on May 16th of the current year.

AMAT Trading at 7.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $191.50. In addition, Applied Materials Inc saw -7.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Sanders Adam, who sold 562 shares at the price of $178.60 back on Jun 24 ’25. After this action, Sanders Adam now owns 5,300 shares of Applied Materials Inc, valued at $100,373 using the latest closing price.

DICKERSON GARY E, the President and CEO of Applied Materials Inc, purchased 50,000 shares at $137.30 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03 ’25, which means that DICKERSON GARY E is holding 1,716,058 shares at $6,865,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc stands at 0.24%. The total capital return value is set at 0.33%. Equity return is now at value 36.37%, with 20.61% for asset returns.

Based on Applied Materials Inc (AMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 31.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $8.79 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.