The Impact of Market Fluctuations on TJX Companies, Inc’s (TJX) Stock

The stock of TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) has seen a 0.36% increase in the past week, with a 2.66% gain in the past month, and a -0.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.33% for TJX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.73% for TJX’s stock, with a 2.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE: TJX) Right Now?

TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE: TJX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.57x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.89. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for TJX is 1.11B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of TJX was 5.22M shares.

TJX stock’s latest price update

The stock of TJX Companies, Inc (NYSE: TJX) has decreased by -0.83% when compared to last closing price of $126.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that TJX (TJX) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of TJX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TJX stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for TJX by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for TJX in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $133 based on the research report published on July 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TJX reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $145. The rating they have provided for TJX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to TJX, setting the target price at $134 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

TJX Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TJX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TJX rose by +0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.48. In addition, TJX Companies, Inc saw 12.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

LANE AMY B, the Director of TJX Companies, Inc, sold 950 shares at $128.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03 ’25, which means that LANE AMY B is holding 22,712 shares at $121,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TJX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for TJX Companies, Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.3%. Equity return is now at value 60.36%, with 15.70% for asset returns.

Based on TJX Companies, Inc (TJX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 83.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $7.66 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 89.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.