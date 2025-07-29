The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) Stock

The stock of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has gone up by 12.75% for the week, with a 13.57% rise in the past month and a 147.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.50% for CRDO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.61% for CRDO’s stock, with a 76.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) is above average at 387.33x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CRDO is 149.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRDO on July 29, 2025 was 5.10M shares.

CRDO stock’s latest price update

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.65% compared to its previous closing price of $101.22. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-22 that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. CRDO and Astera Labs, Inc ALAB are companies that specialize in high-speed connectivity solutions essential for AI and data center infrastructure.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $95 based on the research report published on June 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRDO reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $50. The rating they have provided for CRDO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2025.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Neutral” to CRDO, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

CRDO Trading at 31.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.45% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.41%, as shares surge +15.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +12.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +231.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.72. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 267.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Cheng Chi Fung, who sold 55,000 shares at the price of $96.54 back on Jul 21 ’25. After this action, Cheng Chi Fung now owns 7,218,961 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $5,309,530 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Chi Fung, the Chief Technology Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sold 55,000 shares at $98.53 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14 ’25, which means that Cheng Chi Fung is holding 7,273,961 shares at $5,419,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 8.54%, with 7.40% for asset returns.

Based on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $76.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.