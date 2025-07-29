The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc’s (ARTV) Stock

In the past week, ARTV stock has gone up by 16.08%, with a monthly gain of 88.54% and a quarterly surge of 19.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.08% for Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.32% for ARTV’s stock, with a -50.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARTV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ARTV is at 3.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ARTV is 12.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.04% of that float. The average trading volume for ARTV on July 29, 2025 was 231.58K shares.

ARTV stock’s latest price update

Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ARTV)’s stock price has dropped by -17.78% in relation to previous closing price of $3.6. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTV), a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe, and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers, announced today that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 9:20 a.m. EDT.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARTV stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ARTV by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ARTV in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on June 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARTV reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ARTV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 30th, 2024.

ARTV Trading at 44.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.35%, as shares surge +101.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARTV rose by +16.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc saw -74.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARTV

The total capital return value is set at -0.42%. Equity return is now at value -68.14%, with -50.97% for asset returns.

Based on Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (ARTV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-64.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Artiva Biotherapeutics Inc (ARTV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.