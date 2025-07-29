The 9.23% Simple Moving Average of Palo Alto Networks Inc’s (PANW) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has seen a 4.52% increase in the past week, with a 2.52% gain in the past month, and a 13.26% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for PANW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.71% for PANW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) is above average at 117.67x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 29 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 11 as “overweight”, 14 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for PANW is 660.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PANW on July 29, 2025 was 4.82M shares.

PANW stock’s latest price update

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.55% in comparison to its previous close of $204.5, however, the company has experienced a 4.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that Palo Alto Networks leans into secure browsing as Prisma Access Browser fuels rapid SASE growth and lands a nine-figure pipeline.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Roth Capital repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Roth Capital is $210 based on the research report published on May 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PANW reach a price target of $156. The rating they have provided for PANW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

PANW Trading at 4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.32. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc saw 28.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Bawa Aparna, who sold 526 shares at the price of $190.00 back on May 30 ’25. After this action, Bawa Aparna now owns 8,632 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc, valued at $99,940 using the latest closing price.

Klarich Lee, the EVP, Chief Product Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc, sold 120,774 shares at $200.86 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07 ’25, which means that Klarich Lee is holding 235,482 shares at $24,258,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.74% for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 21.16%, with 6.20% for asset returns.

Based on Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 378.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.28 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.