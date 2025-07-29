The -56.74% Simple Moving Average of Leslies Inc’s (LESL) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, LESL stock has gone up by 56.12%, with a monthly gain of 30.63% and a quarterly surge of 1.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.22% for Leslies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 39.14% for LESL stock, with a simple moving average of -56.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LESL is 179.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.56% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of LESL was 3.62M shares.

LESL stock’s latest price update

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL)’s stock price has increased by 8.13% compared to its previous closing price of $0.6. However, the company has seen a 56.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that PHOENIX, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL), the largest and most trusted direct-to-customer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry serving residential customers and pool professionals nationwide, today announced select preliminary estimated financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The preliminary third quarter estimated results are unaudited and subject to quarter-end adjustments and finalization by the company.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LESL reach a price target of $1.40, previously predicting the price at $2.65. The rating they have provided for LESL stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on February 18th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to LESL, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

LESL Trading at 8.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.03%, as shares surge +43.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL rose by +56.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4628. In addition, Leslies Inc saw -78.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Iskander Anthony A, who purchased 63,995 shares at the price of $0.78 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Iskander Anthony A now owns 65,995 shares of Leslies Inc, valued at $49,916 using the latest closing price.

Strain John, the Director of Leslies Inc, purchased 150,000 shares at $0.79 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Strain John is holding 270,000 shares at $118,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Leslies Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%.

Based on Leslies Inc (LESL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at -4.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $90.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 17.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Leslies Inc (LESL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.