The 30.72% Simple Moving Average of Invesco Ltd’s (IVZ) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Invesco Ltd (IVZ) has seen a 7.33% increase in the past week, with a 39.15% gain in the past month, and a 55.64% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for IVZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.33% for IVZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 30.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ) is above average at 23.29x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for IVZ is 443.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IVZ on July 29, 2025 was 5.97M shares.

IVZ stock’s latest price update

Invesco Ltd (NYSE: IVZ)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.60% in comparison to its previous close of $21.81, however, the company has experienced a 7.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-25 that Invesco Revenue Tops Forecasts in Q2

Analysts’ Opinion of IVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVZ stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for IVZ by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for IVZ in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $25 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IVZ reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for IVZ stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 11th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to IVZ, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on September 12th of the previous year.

IVZ Trading at 33.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +38.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVZ rose by +7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.32. In addition, Invesco Ltd saw 30.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IVZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.57% for the gross margin

The net margin for Invesco Ltd stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 5.74%, with 2.93% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.24 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.27.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Invesco Ltd (IVZ) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.