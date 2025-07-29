The -13.88% Decline of Upstart Holdings Inc’s (UPST) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, UPST stock has gone up by 7.33%, with a monthly gain of 29.91% and a quarterly surge of 69.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.44% for Upstart Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.10% for UPST’s stock, with a 36.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UPST is 2.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for UPST is 82.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.57% of that float. On July 29, 2025, UPST’s average trading volume was 6.27M shares.

UPST stock’s latest price update

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST)’s stock price has decreased by -1.47% compared to its previous closing price of $83.53. However, the company has seen a 7.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-07-26 that Fintech stocks have long been volatile. The sector surged during the pandemic before crashing in the 2022 bear market.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPST stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UPST by listing it as a “Sell”. The predicted price for UPST in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $71 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPST reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for UPST stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to UPST, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

UPST Trading at 31.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares surge +29.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST rose by +7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.84. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc saw 228.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15% for the present operating margin

0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%. Equity return is now at value -10.30%, with -3.15% for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-111.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at -13.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.