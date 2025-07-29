The -13.88% Decline of SLM Corp’s (SLM) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of SLM Corp (SLM) has gone up by 0.21% for the week, with a -0.49% drop in the past month and a 18.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.71% for SLM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.11% for SLM’s stock, with a 14.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SLM Corp (NASDAQ: SLM) Right Now?

SLM Corp (NASDAQ: SLM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.56x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SLM is 205.69M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.64% of that float. On July 29, 2025, the average trading volume of SLM was 2.11M shares.

SLM stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SLM Corp (NASDAQ: SLM) has surged by 0.15% when compared to previous closing price of $32.74, but the company has seen a 0.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that SLM misses Q2 earnings estimates as credit loss provisions and expenses surge year over year.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SLM by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for SLM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on July 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLM reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for SLM stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on December 09th, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SLM, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

SLM Trading at 0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLM rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.16. In addition, SLM Corp saw 38.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLM starting from Pahwa Munish, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $34.08 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, Pahwa Munish now owns 70,836 shares of SLM Corp, valued at $340,821 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.31% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for SLM Corp stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 18.99%, with 1.52% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $816.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.1.

Conclusion

To sum up, SLM Corp (SLM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.