The -13.88% Decline of Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd’s (PC) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, PC stock has gone up by 28.93%, with a monthly gain of 18.32% and a quarterly plunge of -20.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.39% for Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.87% for PC’s stock, with a -19.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (NASDAQ: PC) Right Now?

The public float for PC is 0.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PC on July 29, 2025 was 24.66K shares.

PC stock’s latest price update

Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (NASDAQ: PC)’s stock price has soared by 20.00% in relation to previous closing price of $5.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 28.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-18 that SINGAPORE, July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited (“PC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PC), previously announced a Share Consolidation (“Reverse Split”) of its Class A Ordinary Shares on July 11, 2025. A Reverse Stock Split of 1:9 will take place with a record date of July 21, 2025, and the Class A Ordinary Shares are expected to begin trading on a Reverse Stock Split adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of the open of trading on July 22, 2025, under the existing ticker symbol of “PC”. Currently, there are 18,652,750 Class A Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding. Following the Reverse Stock Split, the number of Class A Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding will be 2,072,528.

PC Trading at 3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.30%, as shares surge +20.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.77% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for PC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.29% for the present operating margin

0.16% for the gross margin

The net margin for Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd stands at -0.28%. The total capital return value is set at -0.95%.

Based on Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (PC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -9.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $42314.0 with net debt to EBITDA at -114.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd (PC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.