The -13.88% Decline of Nucor Corp’s (NUE) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, NUE stock has gone down by -4.47%, with a monthly gain of 4.50% and a quarterly surge of 17.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Nucor Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.31% for NUE’s stock, with a 5.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE) is above average at 24.79x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.75.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NUE is 229.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NUE on July 29, 2025 was 2.26M shares.

NUE stock’s latest price update

Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE)’s stock price has dropped by -4.96% in relation to previous closing price of $144.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-29 that NUE’s Q2 earnings miss estimates despite higher volumes and strong segment performance across the board.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for NUE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for NUE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $145 based on the research report published on June 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NUE reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for NUE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to NUE, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

NUE Trading at 7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +5.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE fell by -4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.59. In addition, Nucor Corp saw -12.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from QUERY KENNETH REX, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $130.37 back on Jun 26 ’25. After this action, QUERY KENNETH REX now owns 94,080 shares of Nucor Corp, valued at $1,303,712 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.1% for the gross margin

The net margin for Nucor Corp stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 6.29%, with 3.78% for asset returns.

Based on Nucor Corp (NUE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.49 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nucor Corp (NUE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.