The -13.88% Decline of Beyond Inc’s (BYON) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Beyond Inc (BYON) has seen a -4.98% decrease in the past week, with a 41.87% gain in the past month, and a 151.22% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.19% for BYON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.06% for BYON’s stock, with a 59.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BYON is at 2.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BYON is 56.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.92% of that float. The average trading volume for BYON on July 29, 2025 was 3.05M shares.

BYON stock’s latest price update

Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.08% in comparison to its previous close of $10.09, however, the company has experienced a -4.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. marketwatch.com reported 2025-07-28 that Shares of Beyond Inc. rose then fizzled after hours on Monday after the online retailer, which oversees the resurrected Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock.com, reported second-quarter results that weren’t as bad as expected.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYON

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to BYON, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

BYON Trading at 41.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares surge +54.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYON fell by -4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.58. In addition, Beyond Inc saw -19.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYON starting from Lee Adrianne, who sold 2,200 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jul 21 ’25. After this action, Lee Adrianne now owns 60,434 shares of Beyond Inc, valued at $22,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Inc stands at -0.18%. The total capital return value is set at -1.0%. Equity return is now at value -104.28%, with -47.78% for asset returns.

Based on Beyond Inc (BYON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-236.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 68.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beyond Inc (BYON) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.