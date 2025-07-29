The -12.58% Simple Moving Average of Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ELDN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELDN) has gone down by -12.47% for the week, with a 17.45% rise in the past month and a -0.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.59% for ELDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.67% for ELDN’s stock, with a -12.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELDN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ELDN is at -0.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ELDN is 55.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.61% of that float. The average trading volume for ELDN on July 29, 2025 was 431.07K shares.

ELDN stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELDN) has dropped by -10.77% compared to previous close of $3.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-17 that Updated Data from Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of Tegoprubart in Patients Undergoing Kidney Transplantation to be Presented at WTC 2025

Analysts’ Opinion of ELDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELDN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ELDN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ELDN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on June 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELDN reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for ELDN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 28th, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to ELDN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

ELDN Trading at 2.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares surge +20.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELDN fell by -12.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.46. In addition, Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 1.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-403.54% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -99.21%. The total capital return value is set at -0.51%. Equity return is now at value -83.30%, with -34.35% for asset returns.

Based on Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELDN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -62.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-35.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 967.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc (ELDN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.