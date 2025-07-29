Teradyne, Inc (TER) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teradyne, Inc (NASDAQ: TER) is above average at 25.80x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.70.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for TER is 159.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TER on July 29, 2025 was 3.20M shares.

TER stock’s latest price update

The stock of Teradyne, Inc (NASDAQ: TER) has increased by 1.10% when compared to last closing price of $90.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-07-24 that TER’s second-quarter 2025 results are likely to face pressure from macro uncertainty, weak memory test and mobile chip demand, and increasing expenses.

TER’s Market Performance

Teradyne, Inc (TER) has experienced a -3.88% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.10% rise in the past month, and a 18.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.16% for TER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.08% for TER’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TER stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TER by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for TER in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $102 based on the research report published on July 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TER reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for TER stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to TER, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on March 12th of the current year.

TER Trading at 3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.07. In addition, Teradyne, Inc saw -36.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from JOHNSON MERCEDES, who sold 625 shares at the price of $110.96 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, JOHNSON MERCEDES now owns 12,768 shares of Teradyne, Inc, valued at $69,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne, Inc stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 21.55%, with 16.22% for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne, Inc (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 12.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6055.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $593.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Teradyne, Inc (TER) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.