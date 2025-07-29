Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TDOC is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 20 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TDOC is 173.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDOC on July 29, 2025 was 6.65M shares.

TDOC stock’s latest price update

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00% compared to its previous closing price of $8.2. However, the company has seen a -1.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Hims & Hers and Teladoc Health are reshaping virtual care, but which has the edge in earnings growth and strategic expansion? Let’s see.

TDOC’s Market Performance

TDOC’s stock has fallen by -1.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.86% and a quarterly rise of 13.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.11% for Teladoc Health Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.54% for TDOC stock, with a simple moving average of -8.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $10 based on the research report published on July 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDOC reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for TDOC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 15th, 2024.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to TDOC, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on February 29th of the previous year.

TDOC Trading at 6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.33. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc saw -11.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Rodrigues Fernando M., who sold 4,174 shares at the price of $6.91 back on Jun 03 ’25. After this action, Rodrigues Fernando M. now owns 0 shares of Teladoc Health Inc, valued at $28,842 using the latest closing price.

Rodrigues Fernando M., the President of BetterHelp of Teladoc Health Inc, sold 2,358 shares at $6.86 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02 ’25, which means that Rodrigues Fernando M. is holding 4,174 shares at $16,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for Teladoc Health Inc stands at -0.4%. The total capital return value is set at -0.11%. Equity return is now at value -54.49%, with -26.07% for asset returns.

Based on Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-587.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.54. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.