TechnipFMC plc’s (FTI) Stock: A 6.61% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has seen a 14.38% increase in the past week, with a 5.38% gain in the past month, and a 29.97% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for FTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.61% for FTI’s stock, with a 22.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Right Now?

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44x compared to its average ratio. FTI has 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FTI is 405.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTI on July 29, 2025 was 4.25M shares.

FTI stock’s latest price update

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.02% compared to its previous closing price of $36.45. However, the company has seen a gain of 14.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that SYDNEY, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Sabine Bennett as a Senior Managing Director in the Australian Healthcare & Human Services practice. Ms. Bennett, who is based in Sydney, has more than 16 years of experience delivering large, complex, technology-enabled transformation programs for health, aged care and life sciences clients.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTI

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTI reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for FTI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to FTI, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

FTI Trading at 10.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTI rose by +14.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.54. In addition, TechnipFMC plc saw 34.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTI starting from Zurquiyah Rousset Sophie, who sold 9,381 shares at the price of $37.12 back on Jul 25 ’25. After this action, Zurquiyah Rousset Sophie now owns 62,978 shares of TechnipFMC plc, valued at $348,223 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for TechnipFMC plc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.23%. Equity return is now at value 29.27%, with 9.43% for asset returns.

Based on TechnipFMC plc (FTI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.64. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.41 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.