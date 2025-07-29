Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) has seen a 5.86% increase in the past week, with a 8.89% gain in the past month, and a 50.44% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.36% for TGB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.39% for TGB’s stock, with a 47.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Taseko Mines Ltd (AMEX: TGB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TGB is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TGB is 307.59M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.60% of that float. The average trading volume for TGB on July 29, 2025 was 11.05M shares.

TGB stock’s latest price update

The stock of Taseko Mines Ltd (AMEX: TGB) has decreased by -0.29% when compared to last closing price of $3.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-10 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO; NYSE American: TGB; LSE: TKO) (“Taseko” or the “Company”) today announced the results of the recently completed technical report for its 100%-owned Yellowhead Copper Project (the “Yellowhead Project” or the “Project”) in British Columbia. The Company has filed the new technical report (“Technical Report Update on the Yellowhead Copper Project” dated July 10, 2025) (the “Technical Report”) on SEDAR+. The Technical Report was prepared in compliance with NI 43-101 and incorporates updated capital and operating cost estimates, long-term street consensus metal prices, and additional technical and engineering work completed since the previous technical report was filed in January, 2020. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted and “tonnes” refers to metric tonnes.

TGB Trading at 18.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +12.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, Taseko Mines Ltd saw 64.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Ltd stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value -12.40%, with -2.98% for asset returns.

Based on Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $170.94 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 85.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taseko Mines Ltd (TGB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.