Target Corp (TGT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TGT is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 25 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TGT is 453.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TGT on July 29, 2025 was 6.64M shares.

TGT stock’s latest price update

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT)’s stock price has soared by 0.36% in relation to previous closing price of $106.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-07-28 that Explore the exciting world of Target (TGT 0.45%) with our contributing expert analysts in this Motley Fool Scoreboard episode. Check out the video below to gain valuable insights into market trends and potential investment opportunities!

TGT’s Market Performance

TGT’s stock has risen by 4.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.05% and a quarterly rise of 10.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Target Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.51% for TGT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TGT by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for TGT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $91 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TGT reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for TGT stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to TGT, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on May 16th of the current year.

TGT Trading at 7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGT rose by +4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.83. In addition, Target Corp saw -27.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGT starting from LIEGEL MATTHEW A, who sold 2,044 shares at the price of $100.90 back on Jun 10 ’25. After this action, LIEGEL MATTHEW A now owns 11,064 shares of Target Corp, valued at $206,245 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Target Corp stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 29.08%, with 7.52% for asset returns.

Based on Target Corp (TGT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.78 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Target Corp (TGT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.