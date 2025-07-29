Tapestry Inc (TPR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR)’s stock price has increased by 1.92% compared to its previous closing price of $108.34. However, the company has seen a 3.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-07-28 that ‘Mad Money’ host Jim Cramer hones in on luxury fashion brand Tapestry.

Is It Worth Investing in Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) Right Now?

Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TPR is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TPR is 206.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPR on July 29, 2025 was 3.88M shares.

TPR’s Market Performance

TPR’s stock has seen a 3.77% increase for the week, with a 28.07% rise in the past month and a 60.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for Tapestry Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.20% for TPR stock, with a simple moving average of 53.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for TPR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TPR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $100 based on the research report published on June 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TPR reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for TPR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 08th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to TPR, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

TPR Trading at 24.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +26.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPR rose by +3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.30. In addition, Tapestry Inc saw 177.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPR starting from Dadlani Manesh, who sold 1,399 shares at the price of $81.88 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Dadlani Manesh now owns 40,922 shares of Tapestry Inc, valued at $114,551 using the latest closing price.

Dadlani Manesh, the VP, Controller and PAO of Tapestry Inc, sold 269 shares at $84.42 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Dadlani Manesh is holding 36,221 shares at $22,709 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.73% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tapestry Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%. Equity return is now at value 40.27%, with 8.17% for asset returns.

Based on Tapestry Inc (TPR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.37 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tapestry Inc (TPR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.