TAO Synergies Inc (TAOX) Stock Records 180.43% Quarterly Movement

The stock of TAO Synergies Inc (TAOX) has seen a -29.21% decrease in the past week, with a 33.06% gain in the past month, and a 180.43% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.07% for TAOX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.64% for TAOX’s stock, with a 86.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TAO Synergies Inc (NASDAQ: TAOX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.05.

The public float for TAOX is 2.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TAOX on July 29, 2025 was 988.26K shares.

TAOX stock’s latest price update

TAO Synergies Inc (NASDAQ: TAOX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -22.47% compared to its previous closing price of $8.41. However, the company has seen a fall of -29.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TAOX Trading at 20.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.10%, as shares surge +7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +171.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAOX fell by -29.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.65. In addition, TAO Synergies Inc saw 52.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAOX

Equity return is now at value -89.46%, with -54.45% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-6.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 72.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TAO Synergies Inc (TAOX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

