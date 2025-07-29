Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) has gone down by -0.90% for the week, with a -4.98% drop in the past month and a -4.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.19% for TAK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.70% for TAK stock, with a simple moving average of 0.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK) Right Now?

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for TAK is at 0.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TAK is 3.15B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume for TAK on July 29, 2025 was 2.45M shares.

TAK stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK) has plunged by -1.17% when compared to previous closing price of $14.48, but the company has seen a -0.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-21 that OSAKA, Japan & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) clearance for HyHubTM and HyHubTM Duo, devices for patients 17 years of age and older that allow HYQVIA® [Immune Globulin Infusion (Human), 10% with Recombinant Human Hyaluronidase] to be transferred from vials without using a needle in a home environment or clinical setting.2 The HYQVIA administration process consists of dual vial unit.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAK

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TAK reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for TAK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 16th, 2023.

TAK Trading at -3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares sank -5.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAK fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.86. In addition, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR saw 5.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 1.50%, with 0.73% for asset returns.

Based on Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $874.6 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.