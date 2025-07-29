T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TMUS is 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 7 rating it as “overweight”, 11 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TMUS is 420.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMUS on July 29, 2025 was 4.49M shares.

TMUS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has dropped by -2.20% compared to previous close of $243.55. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. marketbeat.com reported 2025-07-28 that Few companies remain unaffected by global and U.S. trade tariff negotiations. However, the ones that operate under a subscription-based business model allow investors (and analysts) to accurately forecast future financials, enabling the stock price to shake off most, if not all, volatility in the market.

TMUS’s Market Performance

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has seen a 2.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.93% gain in the past month and a 2.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for TMUS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.66% for TMUS’s stock, with a -0.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $200 based on the research report published on July 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Rothschild & Co Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TMUS reach a price target of $228. The rating they have provided for TMUS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 07th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to TMUS, setting the target price at $277.50 in the report published on April 30th of the current year.

TMUS Trading at 1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $234.30. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc saw 34.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from Freier Jon, who sold 7,000 shares at the price of $250.00 back on Jul 24 ’25. After this action, Freier Jon now owns 199,643 shares of T-Mobile US Inc, valued at $1,750,000 using the latest closing price.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG, the Director of T-Mobile US Inc, sold 69,840 shares at $248.34 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24 ’25, which means that DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG is holding 646,752,924 shares at $17,344,073 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 19.74%, with 5.80% for asset returns.

Based on T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $31.04 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.