Sysco Corp (SYY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY) has jumped by 0.06% compared to previous close of $80.3. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-07-27 that Dividend kings can offer reliable income growth and capital appreciation, making them attractive for long-term investors. During our screening today, we have 22 dividend kings trading at what could be considered attractive valuations based on P/E, dividend, and analyst estimates. We take a closer look at three of these names that make the list, but all could be considered candidates to take a deeper dive into as potential investment opportunities.

Is It Worth Investing in Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY) Right Now?

Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYY is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SYY is 483.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYY on July 29, 2025 was 2.89M shares.

SYY’s Market Performance

SYY’s stock has seen a 2.07% increase for the week, with a 7.81% rise in the past month and a 13.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for Sysco Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.03% for SYY’s stock, with a 7.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SYY by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SYY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $78 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYY reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for SYY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 18th, 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to SYY, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

SYY Trading at 6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +7.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.99. In addition, Sysco Corp saw 12.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Phillips Ronald L, who sold 37,606 shares at the price of $81.00 back on Jul 23 ’25. After this action, Phillips Ronald L now owns 30,235 shares of Sysco Corp, valued at $3,046,086 using the latest closing price.

Bertrand Greg D, the EVP of Sysco Corp, sold 40,000 shares at $80.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22 ’25, which means that Bertrand Greg D is holding 56,304 shares at $3,200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sysco Corp stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.2%. Equity return is now at value 94.91%, with 7.48% for asset returns.

Based on Sysco Corp (SYY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.88 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 7.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.17 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sysco Corp (SYY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.