Sweetgreen Inc (SG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SG is 2.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SG is 102.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.87% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SG on July 29, 2025 was 5.40M shares.

SG stock’s latest price update

Sweetgreen Inc (NYSE: SG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.17% in relation to its previous close of $14.78. However, the company has experienced a -2.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that In the latest trading session, Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) closed at $13.72, marking a -7.17% move from the previous day.

SG’s Market Performance

Sweetgreen Inc (SG) has seen a -2.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.51% gain in the past month and a -28.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.32% for SG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.58% for SG stock, with a simple moving average of -46.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SG by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for SG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $19 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SG reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for SG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 16th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to SG, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on May 06th of the current year.

SG Trading at 0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SG fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.08. In addition, Sweetgreen Inc saw -44.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SG starting from BURROWS CLIFFORD, who purchased 19,200 shares at the price of $13.11 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, BURROWS CLIFFORD now owns 19,200 shares of Sweetgreen Inc, valued at $251,712 using the latest closing price.

Reback Mitch, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Sweetgreen Inc, sold 10,088 shares at $15.23 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Reback Mitch is holding 334,421 shares at $153,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.14% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sweetgreen Inc stands at -0.13%. The total capital return value is set at -0.13%. Equity return is now at value -19.79%, with -10.66% for asset returns.

Based on Sweetgreen Inc (SG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -403.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-24.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 85.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sweetgreen Inc (SG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.