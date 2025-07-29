Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR (STKH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: STKH) has increased by 12.90% when compared to last closing price of $1.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that Rehovot, Israel, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Steakholder Foods Ltd. (Nasdaq: STKH), a global leader in 3D-printing technology for structured alt-protein production, announced today that it has received a positive Written Opinion from the International Searching Authority (ISA) regarding its international patent application PCT/US 24/34252.

Is It Worth Investing in Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: STKH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for STKH is also noteworthy at 1.47.

The average trading volume of STKH on July 29, 2025 was 1.17M shares.

STKH’s Market Performance

STKH stock saw a decrease of 0.85% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -29.34% and a quarterly a decrease of -66.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.04% for Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR (STKH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.92% for STKH’s stock, with a -82.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STKH Trading at -38.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.81%, as shares sank -20.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKH rose by +0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5718. In addition, Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR saw -92.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STKH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -847.6% for the present operating margin
  • -1.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR stands at -852.1%. The total capital return value is set at -1.39%.

Based on Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR (STKH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-8.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 222.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Steakholder Foods Ltd ADR (STKH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.


