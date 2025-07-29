Stardust Power Inc (SDST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Stardust Power Inc (NASDAQ: SDST)’s stock price has plunge by -12.52%relation to previous closing price of $0.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-06-26 that GREENWICH, Conn., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) (the “Company”), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, today announced that the underwriter of its previously announced public offering of common stock has exercised its option to purchase an additional 1,100,000 shares of Common Stock, resulting in additional gross proceeds of approximately $220,000. After giving effect to the exercise of the over-allotment option, the gross proceeds from the offering increased to approximately $4.52 million, before deducting underwriting fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The exercise of the over-allotment option closed on June 25, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Is It Worth Investing in Stardust Power Inc (NASDAQ: SDST) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SDST is 42.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SDST on July 29, 2025 was 9.97M shares.

SDST’s Market Performance

SDST stock saw an increase of 15.76% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 130.30% and a quarterly increase of -7.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.73% for Stardust Power Inc (SDST). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.36% for SDST’s stock, with a -81.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SDST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SDST stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for SDST by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SDST in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $5 based on the research report published on February 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SDST reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for SDST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 21st, 2024.

SDST Trading at 6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.17%, as shares surge +132.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDST rose by +15.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3454. In addition, Stardust Power Inc saw -96.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDST starting from DEVASPER UDAYCHANDRA, who sold 160,450 shares at the price of $0.19 back on Jun 20 ’25. After this action, DEVASPER UDAYCHANDRA now owns 598,655 shares of Stardust Power Inc, valued at $29,780 using the latest closing price.

CORTEGOSO PABLO, the Chief Technical Officer of Stardust Power Inc, sold 173,610 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20 ’25, which means that CORTEGOSO PABLO is holding 5,006,616 shares at $32,309 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDST

The total capital return value is set at 1.19%. Equity return is now at value -860.70%, with -161.40% for asset returns.

Based on Stardust Power Inc (SDST), the company’s capital structure generated -1.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.95. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-16.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Stardust Power Inc (SDST) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.