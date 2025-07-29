Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Spotify Technology S.A (NYSE: SPOT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.59% compared to its previous closing price of $700.98. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. youtube.com reported 2025-07-29 that It’s all down arrows on this morning’s earnings movers. Sam Vadas talks about the “tariff exposed story” impacting Whirlpool (WHR) and UPS Inc. (UPS).

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Spotify Technology S.A (NYSE: SPOT) is above average at 103.31x. The 36-month beta value for SPOT is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 rating it as “overweight”, 11 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SPOT is 150.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.54% of that float. The average trading volume of SPOT on July 29, 2025 was 2.04M shares.

SPOT’s Market Performance

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) has seen a -7.25% decrease in the past week, with a -18.88% drop in the past month, and a 4.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.58% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.88% for SPOT’s stock, with a 11.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $800 based on the research report published on July 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Pivotal Research Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPOT reach a price target of $900, previously predicting the price at $800. The rating they have provided for SPOT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2025.

FBN Securities gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to SPOT, setting the target price at $645 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

SPOT Trading at -10.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -17.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT fell by -6.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $703.43. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A saw 90.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Spotify Technology S.A stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.25%. Equity return is now at value 24.28%, with 10.66% for asset returns.

Based on Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 19.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.5 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.8. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.