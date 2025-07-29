Southern Company (SO) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Southern Company (SO) has gone down by -0.52% for the week, with a 4.37% rise in the past month and a 4.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.32% for SO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.19% for SO’s stock, with a 6.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is 22.61x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SO is 0.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for SO is 1.10B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On July 29, 2025, SO’s average trading volume was 5.20M shares.

SO stock’s latest price update

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.10% in relation to its previous close of $95.35. However, the company has experienced a -0.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that NEE and SO are both betting big on renewables; see how they compare on earnings growth, dividends, and price performance.

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SO by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for SO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $98 based on the research report published on June 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SO reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for SO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 05th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to SO, setting the target price at $94 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

SO Trading at 3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.19. In addition, Southern Company saw 14.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from Greene Kimberly S, who sold 13,158 shares at the price of $95.00 back on Jul 21 ’25. After this action, Greene Kimberly S, now owns 93,661 shares of Southern Company, valued at $1,250,010 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Company stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 14.01%, with 3.20% for asset returns.

Based on Southern Company (SO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $13.2 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Southern Company (SO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.