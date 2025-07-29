Sonos Inc (SONO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO)’s stock price has plunge by 1.69%relation to previous closing price of $11.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.92% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-23 that SANTA BARBARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $SONO–Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that the Sonos Board of Directors has appointed Tom Conrad as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Mr. Conrad, who has served as Interim CEO since January of this year, will remain on the Board of Directors. “Following a comprehensive and competitive search, the Board is confident that Tom is the best person to lead Sonos into its next chapter of delighting customers, spearheading innovation, and drivin.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) Right Now?

SONO has 36-month beta value of 2.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for SONO is 117.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SONO on July 29, 2025 was 1.74M shares.

SONO’s Market Performance

SONO’s stock has seen a 7.92% increase for the week, with a 8.64% rise in the past month and a 24.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for Sonos Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.05% for SONO’s stock, with a -4.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SONO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SONO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SONO by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for SONO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on September 26, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SONO reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for SONO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 08th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SONO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

SONO Trading at 8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +6.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONO rose by +7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.89. In addition, Sonos Inc saw -14.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SONO starting from Coliseum Capital Management, L, who purchased 238,000 shares at the price of $9.92 back on Jun 20 ’25. After this action, Coliseum Capital Management, L now owns 13,007,676 shares of Sonos Inc, valued at $2,360,960 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the 10% Owner of Sonos Inc, purchased 111,898 shares at $10.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24 ’25, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 13,193,104 shares at $1,157,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SONO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonos Inc stands at -0.05%. The total capital return value is set at -0.14%. Equity return is now at value -15.80%, with -8.07% for asset returns.

Based on Sonos Inc (SONO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.94. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -161.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $25.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at 43.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 36.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sonos Inc (SONO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.