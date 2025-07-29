Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.12% compared to its previous closing price of $32.61. However, the company has seen a gain of 15.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that Amy Sliwinski Will Lead Global Talent and Culture to Power Company’s Strategic Growth OAKS, Pa., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SEI ® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the appointment of Amy Sliwinski as an Executive Vice President and Chief People and Culture Officer.

Is It Worth Investing in Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) Right Now?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (NYSE: SEI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.38x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SEI is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SEI is 30.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 30.85% of that float. The average trading volume for SEI on July 29, 2025 was 1.56M shares.

SEI’s Market Performance

SEI stock saw an increase of 15.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.66% and a quarterly increase of 58.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.69% for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.56% for SEI’s stock, with a 32.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEI stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SEI by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for SEI in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $39 based on the research report published on June 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEI reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for SEI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 06th, 2025.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to SEI, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on May 14th of the current year.

SEI Trading at 13.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.99%, as shares surge +14.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEI rose by +14.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.91. In addition, Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc saw 146.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEI starting from J Turbines, Inc., who sold 75,000 shares at the price of $28.10 back on Jun 05 ’25. After this action, J Turbines, Inc. now owns 0 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc, valued at $2,107,500 using the latest closing price.

J Turbines, Inc., the 10% Owner of Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc, sold 75,000 shares at $27.56 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04 ’25, which means that J Turbines, Inc. is holding 75,000 shares at $2,067,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 5.52%, with 1.95% for asset returns.

Based on Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.3.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $95.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc (SEI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.