So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.05% compared to its previous closing price of $4.64. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that BEIJING, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the leading aesthetic treatment platform in China connecting consumers with online services and offline treatments, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, before U.S. markets open on August 15, 2025. So-Young’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Is It Worth Investing in So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) Right Now?

SY has 36-month beta value of 1.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SY is 70.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SY on July 29, 2025 was 1.61M shares.

SY’s Market Performance

The stock of So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) has seen a -11.69% decrease in the past week, with a 145.04% rise in the past month, and a 517.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.87% for SY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.97% for SY’s stock, with a 304.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SY

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SY reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $0.80. The rating they have provided for SY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 22nd, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to SY, setting the target price at $16.20 in the report published on April 23rd of the previous year.

SY Trading at 108.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.75%, as shares sank -85.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SY fell by -11.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, So-Young International Inc ADR saw 456.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.44% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for So-Young International Inc ADR stands at -0.42%. The total capital return value is set at -0.31%. Equity return is now at value -28.91%, with -20.75% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-38.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.