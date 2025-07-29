Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) has decreased by -0.38% when compared to last closing price of $219.51. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.40% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock’s price.

Is It Worth Investing in Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) Right Now?

SNOW has 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 11 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for SNOW is 317.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNOW on July 29, 2025 was 4.41M shares.

SNOW’s Market Performance

The stock of Snowflake Inc (SNOW) has seen a 1.40% increase in the past week, with a -1.46% drop in the past month, and a 38.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for SNOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.88% for SNOW’s stock, with a 28.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNOW stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SNOW by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for SNOW in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $261 based on the research report published on July 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNOW reach a price target of $262. The rating they have provided for SNOW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 24th, 2025.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to SNOW, setting the target price at $245 in the report published on May 22nd of the current year.

SNOW Trading at 4.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW rose by +1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $216.77. In addition, Snowflake Inc saw 74.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from Dageville Benoit, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $214.63 back on Jul 24 ’25. After this action, Dageville Benoit now owns 58,325 shares of Snowflake Inc, valued at $5,365,825 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.4% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc stands at -0.36%. The total capital return value is set at -0.3%. Equity return is now at value -40.16%, with -18.10% for asset returns.

Based on Snowflake Inc (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -321.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.31 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Snowflake Inc (SNOW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.