Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Smurfit WestRock plc (NYSE: SW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72x compared to its average ratio. SW has 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SW is 519.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SW on July 29, 2025 was 3.45M shares.

SW stock’s latest price update

The stock of Smurfit WestRock plc (NYSE: SW) has decreased by -0.66% when compared to last closing price of $48.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-25 that SW’s Q2 earnings are likely to have declined as merger costs and inflationary pressures weigh on margins.

SW’s Market Performance

Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) has experienced a 6.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.71% rise in the past month, and a 14.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.38% for SW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.90% for SW’s stock, with a 1.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SW stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SW by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SW in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $55 based on the research report published on June 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SW reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for SW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to SW, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

SW Trading at 8.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +12.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SW rose by +6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.71. In addition, Smurfit WestRock plc saw -0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SW starting from Finan Irial, who purchased 15,180 shares at the price of $39.21 back on May 06 ’25. After this action, Finan Irial now owns 54,893 shares of Smurfit WestRock plc, valued at $595,182 using the latest closing price.

Henao Alvaro, the insider of Smurfit WestRock plc, sold 4,000 shares at $53.90 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24 ’25, which means that Henao Alvaro is holding 44,361 shares at $215,604 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.2% for the gross margin

The net margin for Smurfit WestRock plc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 4.25%, with 1.75% for asset returns.

Based on Smurfit WestRock plc (SW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.46 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Smurfit WestRock plc (SW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.