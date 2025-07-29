Smart Digital Group Ltd (SDM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Smart Digital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SDM) has increased by 43.27% when compared to last closing price of $17.61.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-05 that SINGAPORE, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Smart Digital Group Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SDM), a digital marketing service provider in Singapore, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,500,000 ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share (“Ordinary Shares”), at a public offering price of US$4.00 per share. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$6.0 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses.

Is It Worth Investing in Smart Digital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SDM) Right Now?

Smart Digital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SDM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 371.03x compared to its average ratio,

The public float for SDM is 7.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.83% of that float. The average trading volume for SDM on July 29, 2025 was 457.66K shares.

SDM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 36.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 29.48% for Smart Digital Group Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 61.04% for SDM’s stock, with a 161.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SDM Trading at 141.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.54%, as shares surge +214.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +415.95% upper at present.

Stock Fundamentals for SDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Smart Digital Group Ltd stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.31%. Equity return is now at value 30.90%, with 14.00% for asset returns.

Based on Smart Digital Group Ltd (SDM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 120.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 31.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Smart Digital Group Ltd (SDM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.