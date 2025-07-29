Sky Quarry Inc (SKYQ) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for SKYQ is 17.97M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume for SKYQ on July 29, 2025 was 1.32M shares.

SKYQ stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sky Quarry Inc (NASDAQ: SKYQ) has decreased by -11.58% when compared to last closing price of $0.67.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-15 that WOODS CROSS, Utah, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) (“Sky Quarry” or “the Company”), an integrated energy company focused on sustainable resource recovery, today announced a strategic initiative to establish a digital asset treasury as part of its broader capital allocation strategy. Recognizing the growing institutional acceptance of digital assets in public markets, Sky Quarry is actively exploring how a targeted digital asset strategy can complement and enhance its existing business model.

SKYQ’s Market Performance

Sky Quarry Inc (SKYQ) has seen a -13.14% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.07% decline in the past month and a -28.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.20% for SKYQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.61% for SKYQ’s stock, with a -46.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SKYQ Trading at -18.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.95%, as shares sank -9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.99% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKYQ starting from LAUN MARCUS G, who purchased 1,200 shares at the price of $0.94 back on Dec 03 ’24. After this action, LAUN MARCUS G now owns 1,292,978 shares of Sky Quarry Inc, valued at $1,128 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.33% for the present operating margin

-0.08% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sky Quarry Inc stands at -0.55%. The total capital return value is set at -0.69%. Equity return is now at value -80.01%, with -38.38% for asset returns.

Based on Sky Quarry Inc (SKYQ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.97. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-7.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sky Quarry Inc (SKYQ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.