Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) Stock Observes 19.62% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, SVM stock has gone up by 0.22%, with a monthly gain of 9.76% and a quarterly surge of 23.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.89% for Silvercorp Metals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.19% for SVM’s stock, with a 19.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) Right Now?

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SVM is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SVM is 209.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SVM on July 29, 2025 was 6.42M shares.

SVM stock’s latest price update

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.12% in relation to its previous close of $4.71. However, the company has experienced a 0.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that Silvercorp Metals Inc. Invests $1.5 million in Private Placement Crescat Capital LLC Completes Separate $500,000 Strategic Investment VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / KALO GOLD CORP. (“Kalo”, “Kalo Gold” or the “Company”) announces, further to its news releases on June 26 and July 3, 2025, the completion of a $5.88 million equity financing anchored by investments from Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp”) and Crescat Capital LLC (“Crescat”).

Analysts’ Opinion of SVM

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to SVM, setting the target price at $4.35 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

SVM Trading at 6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +13.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.71. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc saw 23.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.35% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Silvercorp Metals Inc stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 9.62%, with 6.26% for asset returns.

Based on Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $142.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 131.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.