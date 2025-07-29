Should You Invest in USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR) Now?

USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ: USAR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for USAR is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for USAR is 75.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.67% of that float. The average trading volume for USAR on July 29, 2025 was 2.70M shares.

USAR stock’s latest price update

The stock of USA Rare Earth Inc (NASDAQ: USAR) has increased by 0.67% when compared to last closing price of $12.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-22 that STILLWATER, Okla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) (USAR or the Company), today announced that it will release financial results for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2025, after U.S. markets close on Monday, August 11, 2025.

USAR’s Market Performance

USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR) has seen a -11.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.95% decline in the past month and a -0.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.19% for USAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.64% for USAR stock, with a simple moving average of 7.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USAR stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for USAR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for USAR in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $17 based on the research report published on June 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Roth Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USAR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for USAR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 29th, 2025.

USAR Trading at 6.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares surge +8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAR fell by -11.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.02. In addition, USA Rare Earth Inc saw 14.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for USAR

The total capital return value is set at -0.12%. Equity return is now at value 53.85%, with 31.84% for asset returns.

Based on USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR), the company’s capital structure generated -0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -93.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-4.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, USA Rare Earth Inc (USAR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.