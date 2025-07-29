Should You Invest in United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) Now?

United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for UPS is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for UPS is 733.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.10% of that float. The average trading volume for UPS on July 29, 2025 was 5.32M shares.

UPS stock’s latest price update

United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE: UPS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.91% in relation to its previous close of $103.56. However, the company has experienced a 2.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that Markets lost a bit of steam mid-session this Monday, but a late surge into the close brought the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes to new record closing highs.

UPS’s Market Performance

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) has experienced a 2.71% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.97% rise in the past month, and a 3.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for UPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.11% for UPS’s stock, with a -11.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPS stocks, with BNP Paribas Exane repeating the rating for UPS by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for UPS in the upcoming period, according to BNP Paribas Exane is $100 based on the research report published on July 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPS reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for UPS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 01st, 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to UPS, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on March 13th of the current year.

UPS Trading at 1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.69. In addition, United Parcel Service, Inc saw -20.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Cesarone Nando, the President, US Operations of United Parcel Service, Inc, sold 10,000 shares at $137.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25 ’24, which means that Cesarone Nando is holding 36,769 shares at $1,371,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for United Parcel Service, Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 35.96%, with 8.61% for asset returns.

Based on United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $11.91 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.