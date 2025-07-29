Should You Invest in Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) Now?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SHLS is at 1.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SHLS is 164.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.55% of that float. The average trading volume for SHLS on July 29, 2025 was 6.58M shares.

SHLS stock’s latest price update

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.17%relation to previous closing price of $5.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-07-28 that After reaching an important support level, Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. SHLS surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

SHLS’s Market Performance

Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) has seen a 3.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.47% gain in the past month and a 60.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.14% for SHLS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.56% for SHLS’s stock, with a 25.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $7 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHLS reach a price target of $7.20. The rating they have provided for SHLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2025.

SHLS Trading at 12.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +23.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.68. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc saw -11.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from Bardos Dominic, who purchased 35,000 shares at the price of $2.80 back on Mar 12 ’25. After this action, Bardos Dominic now owns 418,217 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc, valued at $98,000 using the latest closing price.

Lund Inez, the Chief Accounting Officer of Shoals Technologies Group Inc, sold 1,900 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that Lund Inez is holding 61,134 shares at $5,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoals Technologies Group Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 3.43%, with 2.36% for asset returns.

Based on Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.25. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $64.32 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.