Should You Invest in Neogen Corp (NEOG) Now?

The 36-month beta value for NEOG is at 1.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for NEOG is 216.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.47% of that float. The average trading volume for NEOG on July 29, 2025 was 5.88M shares.

NEOG stock’s latest price update

Neogen Corp (NASDAQ: NEOG)’s stock price has increased by 3.83% compared to its previous closing price of $5.22. However, the company has seen a 13.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of purchasers of common stock of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) between January 5, 2023 and June 3, 2025. A class action lawsuit has already been filed.

NEOG’s Market Performance

Neogen Corp (NEOG) has seen a 13.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.15% gain in the past month and a 5.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for NEOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.82% for NEOG’s stock, with a -42.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEOG stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for NEOG by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for NEOG in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $15 based on the research report published on December 19, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEOG reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for NEOG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 16th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to NEOG, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 12th of the previous year.

NEOG Trading at 0.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +14.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG rose by +13.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.12. In addition, Neogen Corp saw -67.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from Gupta Aashima, who purchased 16,000 shares at the price of $6.25 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Gupta Aashima now owns 21,917 shares of Neogen Corp, valued at $99,987 using the latest closing price.

Woteki Catherine E, the Director of Neogen Corp, purchased 5,770 shares at $5.17 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25 ’25, which means that Woteki Catherine E is holding 13,244 shares at $29,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.48% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogen Corp stands at -0.54%. The total capital return value is set at -0.11%. Equity return is now at value -16.71%, with -11.26% for asset returns.

Based on Neogen Corp (NEOG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $182.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Neogen Corp (NEOG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.